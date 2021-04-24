Tracking Saturday Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry and chilly start to Saturday morning, clouds will thicken and rain will follow. Rain will overspread the region from southwest to northeast through the afternoon and evening. Periods of rain continue Saturday night and then will taper off early Sunday morning. General rain amounts projected to range from a half inch to under one inch for most locations. As this storm departs, Sunday will feature clearing skies and breezy conditions.
Next week, will feature a warming trend as temperatures by Tuesday through the mid week top out in the low to mid 80s. The next best chance of rain looks to hold off until the last day of April. The early call for the first weekend of May is for dry conditions.
Saturday: A dry morning. Clouds increase with rain developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 45 to 50 degrees. Patchy fog.
Sunday: Breezy with sun returning. Highs mid 60s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 70s across central Virginia. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Warming and mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Warmer with highs in the 80s. Mostly sunny. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Late showers or storm possible into Thursday night. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 60.
Friday: Mainly morning rain shower risk at this time. Highs lower 70s. Mostly to partly cloudy.
