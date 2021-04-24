Stuarts Draft football tops Poquoson 44-13 in Class 2 state semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Stuarts Draft football team will play for a state championship for the second year in a row, as the Cougars defeated Poquoson 44-13 in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday at York High School.
SDHS (8-1) will host Appomattox (9-0) in the state championship game next Saturday at 2pm.
The game will be a rematch of the 2019 finals, which was the first title game appearance in program history for Stuarts Draft.
The Raiders beat the Cougars 42-21 in that game, and they have won four of the last five Class 2 state championships.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.