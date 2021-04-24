Riverheads football thumps West Point 52-8 in Class 1 state semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Riverheads football team will have a chance to win an unprecedented fifth-consecutive state championship, as the Gladiators beat West Point 52-8 in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals on Saturday.
The title match will be a rematch of the 2019 finals, as Riverheads (9-0) will host Galax (9-0) on Saturday at 2pm.
The Gladiators have won 35 games in a row, and one more victory would make them the first program in VHSL history to win five-straight state championships.
The last time RHS lost in the title game was in 2015 against Galax.
Riverheads defeated the Maroon Tide 31-24 in the most recent state championship game in 2019.
The Gladiators rushed for more than 400-yards in their victory in the semifinals against West Point, and they held the Pointers to just 94 yards of total offense.
