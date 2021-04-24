Rainy Saturday Night, Improving Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rainy weather conditions will continue Saturday night. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This latest wet weather maker will exit by dawn Sunday. The sky will trend mostly sunny with temperatures a little milder. There will be a gusty north to northwest wind in the afternoon.
Clear and cool Sunday night. A quick warming trend for the new work and school week. Seasonable on Monday. Feeling like summer Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will go well above average.
Tracking the progress of a cold front for Thursday night. That now appears to be our next best rain chance. Some forecast models clear us out for Friday and next Saturday while others still want to hold on to a rain risk. Keep checking back for updates as we head to the first couple days of May next weekend.
Saturday night: Rain. Patchy fog late. Lows 45 to 50 degrees. Light and variable breeze.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. North to northwest wind at 10 to 25 mph.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Sunshiny and milder. High temperatures in the lower 70s. Lows upper 40s..
Tuesday and Wednesday: Much warmer and mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds still warm. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain showers and thunder risk later in the afternoon and mainly Thursday night. Lows lower 60s.
Friday and Saturday: Trending drier at this time. Clouds and sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
