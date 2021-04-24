No. 5 UVA men’s lax upset 13-11 by No. 11 Syracuse on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 5 Virginia men’s lacrosse team lost 24-of-27 faceoffs against No. 11 Syracuse, and the Cavaliers fell 13-11 on Senior Day at Klöckner Stadium.
UVA head coach Lars Tiffany says, “Unfortunately, that offense had the ball a lot today. We, Virginia, had to play a lot of defense, due to their domination at the Faceoff X. Today was Syracuse’s day at the Faceoff X, and that’s the key to unleashing that offense.”
The game was tied at 2-2 in the first quarter, before the ‘Cuse went on a five-goal run.
Virginia cut the deficit to 9-8 late in the 3rd quarter, but a four-goal run by the Orange put the game out of reach.
Xander Dickson had three goals and one assist for UVA, while Matt Moore had one goal and three assists.
The field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on Sunday, May 9th.
