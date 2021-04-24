James Madison tops VMI 31-24 in FCS Playoffs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 3-seed James Madison football team defeated VMI 31-24 in the first round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
JMU had 305 yards rushing against the Keydets, including a program-record 99-yard touchdown run by Jawon Hamilton.
“It just felt unreal,” says Hamilton. “99 yards. I was like, ‘Oh man.’ I just happened to look up at the big screen, and I saw all this space. I looked up quick, and then I put my head back straight, and kept running. It just felt unreal. I was just happy to be the guys to get that done.”
The Dukes (6-0) will host North Dakota (6-2) in the quarterfinals next weekend, with the exact day and time still TBD.
