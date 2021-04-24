Community shred day held a Lake Monticello

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands of pounds worth of documents were repurposed at Lake Monticello on April 24.
The Lake Monticello Community Foundation held a shred day. People were able to bring their old documents to be shredded on the spot by Document Destruction of Virginia.
All of the shredded paper will be recycled and made into toilet paper and tissues.
“It’s a benefit to the community, but also it’s a fundraiser,” president of the Lake Monticello Community Foundation Nancy Parson said. “We’re raising funds for the community foundation as well as for the fire and rescue squad here at Lake Monticello.”
The foundation says one family brought in over 300 pounds worth of documents to be shredded.
