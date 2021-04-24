Clinical psychologist says returning to learn will combat pandemic-induced depression, anxiety in children

“Not only is academic instruction much better in person, but by being in school, kids are learning really basic but fundamental skills, like how to navigate their way through the school, how to take a school bus, how to keep track of your own belongings during the day, how to talk with a whole wide variety of people, both peers and teachers, how to manage your emotions, how to have different social relationships,” Allen said. “These skills are absolutely key for children to stay on track of development.”