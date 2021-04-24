ACAC hosts “Hustle for Housing” fundraising event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center is getting people moving for a good cause this weekend.
The fitness center hosted “Hustle for Housing” at Charlottesville’s Sprint Pavilion Saturday morning. Several different fitness classes were offered to the public with all proceeds going to the Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund.
“I think people are always looking for a way to give back to their community, and this is just a fun way that they can do it. They get out, they get some exercise, and they’re working for a good cause while doing so,” said Kelly Lynn, ACAC’s Vice President of Membership.
ACAC plans on hosting more events like Hustle for Housing in the near future.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.