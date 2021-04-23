USA Dance Charlottesville offering free dance classes via Zoom

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville group is offering a fun virtual class that will really get you moving.
USA Dance Charlottesville is an organization that brings free professionally taught classes to Virginians. The dance classes are taught via Zoom.
Cindy Gast, the president of the chapter says there are lots of different types of dances you can learn. “We support both American and International styles in our classes.”
Gast explained that the organization strives to promote healthy lifestyles, encourages cultural engagement, and makes dancing accessible to all.
USA Dance Charlottesville also has a mission to financially support creators and dance teachers, given the pandemic.
A schedule of the classes can be found at https://usadance.org/events/event_list.asp?show=&group=88051.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.