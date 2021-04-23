Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver a pleasant day. Sunshine and a southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 60s. Meanwhile we are tracking a fast moving cold front, that will spread clouds and rain across the region during the day Saturday. Up to an inch of needed rain will be possible. As the storm moves away, high pressure will build in. Clearing sky and near seasonal temperatures can be expected Sunday. Conditions will continue to warm into the 70s and 80s for much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !