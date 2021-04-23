Sunny and pleasant

Major league warm-up !

By David Rogers | April 23, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 7:32 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver a pleasant day. Sunshine and a southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 60s. Meanwhile we are tracking a fast moving cold front, that will spread clouds and rain across the region during the day Saturday. Up to an inch of needed rain will be possible. As the storm moves away, high pressure will build in. Clearing sky and near seasonal temperatures can be expected Sunday. Conditions will continue to warm into the 70s and 80s for much of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, high: low 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: around 40

Saturday: Cloudy, periods of rain later, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Clearing skies, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s..Low: around 60

Thursday: Increasing clouds, late showers, High: around 80,,,Low mid 50s.

