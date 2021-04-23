Riverheads volleyball falls 3-0 at Auburn in Class 1 state finals

By Mike Shiers | April 23, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 11:01 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Riverheads volleyball team finished as the state runner-up for the third year in a row, as the Gladiators fell 3-0 at Auburn in the Class 1 state finals on Friday.

After dropping the first two games 25-15 and 25-8, Riverheads fought back in the third, but they were unable to keep the match going, as Eagles pulled out a 27-25 win.

Riverheads was aiming to win the state championship for the first time in program history.

The Gladiators lost to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the 2018 championship match, and against Auburn in 2019.

Riverheads finishes the season with a record of 11-3.

