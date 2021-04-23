Rain on the Way for Saturday Afternoon. Sunday Drying Out and Breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start Saturday morning, clouds will thicken and rain will follow. Rain will overspread the region from southwest to northeast through the afternoon and evening. Periods of rain continue Saturday night and then will taper off early Sunday morning. General rain amounts projected to range from a half inch to under one inch for most locations. As this storm departs, Sunday will feature clearing skies and breezy conditions.