Rain on the Way for Saturday Afternoon. Sunday Drying Out and Breezy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start Saturday morning, clouds will thicken and rain will follow. Rain will overspread the region from southwest to northeast through the afternoon and evening. Periods of rain continue Saturday night and then will taper off early Sunday morning. General rain amounts projected to range from a half inch to under one inch for most locations. As this storm departs, Sunday will feature clearing skies and breezy conditions.
Next week, will feature a warming trend as temperatures by Tuesday through the mid week top out in the low 80s. The next best chance of rain looks to hold off until the last day of April or the start to May next weekend.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Saturday: Early sun and dry through midday. Clouds thicken with rain developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Rain. Lows near 50 degrees.
Sunday: Breezy with sun returning. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Warming and mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Warmer with highs in the 80s. Mostly sunny. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Late showers or storm possible. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 60.
Friday: Mostyl cloudy, showers, cooler. Highs low 70s.
