Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating reported armed robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported armed robbery at the Domino’s Pizza in Locust Grove.
According to OCSO, a man with a gun and a knife rushed into the back of the store around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Employees were ordered to give their cell phones and keys to the suspect, who then demanded money from them and made them get in the refrigerator. Their cell phones and keys were later found outside the store.
The suspect was dressed in all black - black shoes, pants, hoodie, mask, sunglasses, gloves and string backpack.
Anyone who has any information concerning suspicious activity at or around the Goodwin Drive area is asked to call deputies at 540-672-1200.
