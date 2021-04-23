Nic Kent hits grand slam; UVA baseball beats Duke 9-3 in series opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team broke open a tie game with six runs in the bottom of the 4th inning, and the Cavaliers defeated Duke 9-3 in their series opener on Friday night at Disharoon Park.
Nic Kent hit a grand slam in the big inning, and the former St. Anne’s-Belfield star had five RBI in the game.
“Recently my swing has been feeling better,” says Kent. “My timing is better. I think my at-bats have been good. If you have the right approach all the time, you’re going to get some more if those hits, so it felt really good.”
The grand slam is the second of the season for Kent.
Former Miller School star Ethan Murray went 1-for-4 for the Blue Devils. The shortstop is in his third season at Duke.
Andrew Abbott tied his career-high with 14 strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched for UVA.
“The team needed a good start,” says Abbott. “ We needed to get off to a good roll this weekend against Duke. It’s an important series for us. To be frank, the next three are important series for us, but getting it rolling with the first one, let’s take care of business, and then let’s go play Game Two tomorrow.”
First pitch for Game Two has been moved to 10 a.m. on Saturday, due to expected inclement weather
