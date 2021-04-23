Kluge-Ruhe limiting visitations to exhibits

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of the University of Virginia (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By Dominga Murray | April 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 9:19 AM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of the University of Virginia is doing its part to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

People are able to see its exhibits, but are required to have reservation, as well as limit groups to no more than eight people.

The Kluge-Ruhe is the only Aboriginal and Australian museum in Virginia. It features artists including Brenda Croft, Dub Leffler, and many others.

“We have a diversity of art on view and actually 75% of the artists that we are featuring are women artists,” Kluge-Ruhe Art Collection of UVA program Manager Lauren Maupin said. “We are also about to open a beautiful wandering sculpture train in our lovely back yard overlooking Charlottesville.”

Reservations can be made online. Admission is free, and masks are mandatory.

