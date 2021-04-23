Jefferson-Madison Regional Library celebrates National Poetry Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is celebrating National Poetry Month in the form of giving.
Through Poem in a Pocket, JMRL is offering poems to the Charlottesville community of all age ranges.
“You [can] request a poem to pick up during curbside service or when you’re calling to request an appointment to visit the library, you can choose a poem while you’re in the building,” Tim Carrier, the manager of young adult services at JMRL said,
JMRL is also rolling out a new poetry discussion group called Stanza Extravaganza in celebration of National Poetry Month.
Information on Stanza Extravaganza can be found at https://www.jmrl.org/calendar.html?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D150948685.
