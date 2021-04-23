IRC looking for housing for family with 8 children under the age of 10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The International Rescue Committee in Charlottesville is hard at work trying to find affordable housing for a family with eight children, all under the age of 10.
The IRC is eager to find housing for this family that came over from Afghanistan on a Special Immigrant Visa. The family earned the ability to come to the United States and seek protection here because the father sided with and served for American forces in Afghanistan.
“A big family like that...it’s a challenge,” IRC Director Harriet Kuhr said. “We started well before they came and they’ve already been here several weeks and we still haven’t found something that is both big enough and affordable enough for them.”
The IRC is protecting the family’s privacy by not releasing their names. Kuhr is hoping to find affordable housing for them without seeking extra outside help.
“They have eight children, the oldest child is 10 years old. I think it’s a little distressing and they just want a safe place that they can really start to establish their home here,” she said.
Kuhr says it is discouraging to see how the affordable housing crisis is impacting the organization as a whole.
“It’s always a challenge for us anytime we need something that’s three bedrooms or larger,” she said. “Just like all other working class families in Charlottesville, affordable housing is a struggle.”
For now, they have a temporary plan for the family. “They’re living in a hotel right now, which is not the best environment for a bunch of little kids,” Kuhr said.
Kuhr says the children are unable to get a proper education until they find something more permanent.
“In particular, the kids can’t be registered into school because they don’t have a permanent address,” she said. “The children are ready to be enrolled in school and they’re out of school.”
To find out how you can help out families like these ones, visit www.rescue.org/united-states/charlottesville-va
