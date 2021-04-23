Dry For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remaining dry for the rest of your Friday. Some high level clouds will increase ahead of our next weather maker. High temperatures will be a little below average for this time of year. Not as cold overnight.
After a dry start to Saturday, clouds will thicken and rain will follow. Rain chances will increase from southwest to northeast through the afternoon and evening. Rain will continues into Saturday night and will exit Sunday morning. A half inch of less of rain is projected at this time. The severe weather risk looks to stay to our south of the Carolina’s. It’ll be cooler Saturday due to clouds and eventual rain.
Breezy and more seasonable Sunday as sun returns.
A warming trend expected for much of next week. Many days will be at least 80 degrees!
The next best chance of rain may hold off until the last day of April or first on May.
Friday: Hazy sun. Highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Light southwest breeze.
Saturday: Early sun and dry through midday. Clouds thicken with rain developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Rain. Lows near 50 degrees.
Sunday: Breezy with sun returning. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Warming and mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Warmer with highs in the 80s. Mostly sunny. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.