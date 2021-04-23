Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission calls for police reform, reallocating money

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleas for policing reform in Charlottesville are now coming from a group that advises City Council.
As calls for changes to policing ring through the streets of Charlottesville, the city’s Human Rights Commission is calling on City Council to act.
The HRC sent out this four-page statement on the most recent killings by police.
“We also wanted the statement to be more than a statement of solidarity,” said Kathryn Laughon, who serves as the commission’s vice-chair. “We think that it’s time for Charlottesville to stand up as a national leader in reimagining public safety.”
The HRC is asking for a number of reforms - both at the city and state levels. The first is one the city’s police department touts often: transparency.
“We need more data, we need to know what the police budget is going for,” Laughon said.
The city’s police budget was slightly increased for the upcoming year with the bulk of the money going to salaries. Laughon and the HRC want that to change.
“We’d like to see the city move money from the police budget to non-police groups to do some of that work,” she said.
That work includes mental health calls and traffic stops.
“We’ve just seen that - a traffic stop resulting in the death of a child,” Laughon said. “That shouldn’t happen. And if we can remove that interaction, it won’t happen.”
The HRC says the word Charlottesville has become synonymous with one terrible weekend in August of 2017. Laughon wants the city to stand for something else.
“We are the home of eugenics, we are a center of folks who supported the enslavement of Black people,” she said. “I think we have the moral duty to change the narrative and say in the 21st Century we are a leader in racial justice.”
The HRC can’t enact that change but, as an advisory body to City Council, Laughon says it can - and will - lobby for it.
