ACPD makes arrests in internet crimes against children investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities have charged an Albemarle County man with five counts of distributing child pornography.
The Albemarle County Police Department announced Friday, April 23, that an investigation started back on March 23 had resulted in the arrest of 60-year-old Douglas Craig Maldonado.
ACPD says the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Mike Wells at 434-296-5807.
