UVA Edge program opens applications for second class of adult learners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia program aiming to help adult learners get professional skills while earning college credits is entering its second round.
UVA Edge, which kicked off its first class in February, is opening for a new group of students for the summer. The program includes focuses on digital learning, understanding data, and communication. It was inspired by UVA employees who were seeking degrees but needed a program that fit their needs and schedules.
“We learned a lot about how to support their learning, because in a lot of instances, they haven’t been to school in several years, if not decades,” Alex Hernandez, the dean of UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies, said. “So, learning them to support them has been really gratifying and making sure they have a great experience coming back to school.”
The classes are taken two at a time over the course of 12 months, with students earning 20 credits. Applications for the new semester close May 1.
