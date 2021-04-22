US average mortgage rates under 3% for first time since Feb.

By Associated Press | April 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated April 22 at 11:52 AM

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Mortgage rates fell for the third straight week, dipping below 3% for the first time in two months.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year home-loan rate declined to 2.97% this week from 3.04% last week.

At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.33%.

The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those looking to refinance, dipped to 2.29% from 2.35% the week before.

Even with historically low rates, buyers are having a hard time snatching up homes because there are so few for sale.

