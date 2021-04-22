Kaine reintroducing Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVIR) - Senator Tim Kaine is reintroducing the Veterans Medical Marijuana Safe Harbor Act.
This would allow doctors at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to prescribe medical marijuana in states that have programs available.
Senator Kaine stresses the importance of making federal and state law the same.
“There’s an equity issue because if state laws in some locations allow medical marijuana but the federal law is unclear then doctors have their hands tied”, Kaine said.
He says there is a combination of medical professionals and veterans who are encouraging this act.
“I just want to give health providers the ability to consider medical marijuana if they determine it’s in the best interest of the patient,” said Kaine.
The bill would also allow research on medical marijuana’s impact on issues like opioid abuse and chronic pain.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.