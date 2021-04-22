Gus Burger “Eat Off” held at UVA, winner received $100 gift card

A University of Virginia student eats a Gus Burger at an "Eat Off" (Source: WVIR)
By Max Marcilla | April 22, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 9:23 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some students were chowing down on Gus Burgers from White Spot on Thursday at the University of Virginia. While that’s a seemingly everyday occurrence on grounds, it was a bit different this time - because the students ate them with gusto at an Eat Off hosted by the University Programs Council.

Six minutes were on the clock and burgers were on the move - from container to hands, and then into the mouths of hungry (and competitive) students.

There were lots of laughs, lots of crumbs, and one winner: first-year student Jack Murphy, who ate four burgers in six minutes.

“I just went for it,” he said. “It was all animal once the burger was in front of me. I was getting ready.”

The Eat Off was designed to follow COVID-19 protocols. Tables were several feet apart, and burgers were wrapped in individual containers. You could say it was as safe and healthy as eating a bunch of burgers could be.

