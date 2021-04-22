Great Community Give raises grand total of $1,772,878

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The fourth annual Great Community Give has wrapped up and surpassed goals the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County (TCFHR) set for the fundraising event.
The grand total after the event ended at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, was $1,772,878 with 7,111 donors participating.
“There are no words for it. In what other place does this happen,” Amanda Bomfim, program officer for TCFHR, said. “It’s just a huge, huge example of the kind of people in the community.”
The $1 million goal was reached shortly after noon Wednesday. As of 4:30 p.m., more than $1.5 million had been raised.
This event raises money to support nonprofits in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. There are 116 nonprofit organizations participating.
Massanetta Springs was at the top of the leaderboard, raising $140,435.12, followed by Blue Ridge Christian School, which raised $113,124.55.
Early giving began two weeks ago, and around $200,000 was raised. But the main event started at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“The community is just blowing us away with their generosity, and we hit $500,000 by 9 a.m., which is incredible, and I have so many people to thank,” Bomfim said.
The donations will help programs dealing with various topics including homelessness, food insecurity, and education.
Last year, the Great Community Give raised a total of just over $800,000, but this year, they wanted to raise it to $1 million.
The organization decided on the high goal because of how hard nonprofits have worked over the past year to provide essential programs and services for the community.
“Stay tuned for goals for next year,” said Bomfim.
For more information on the Great Community Give, click here.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.