Gov. Northam: Social gatherings, capacity limits to expand again in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Things will be changing around the commonwealth come mid-May.
Governor Ralph Northam announced a number of pandemic restriction rollbacks Thursday, April 22..
“It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have gotten a shot so far,” Northam said. “Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year. So, we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month.”
It will be a slow return, and what the governor announced Thursday won’t go into effect until May 15. Northam said social gatherings will increase to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors.
Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5 a.m.
Both indoor and outdoor entertainment venues, including amusement parks, can operate at 50% capacity. Gov. Northam said vaccination progress, along with plateaued COVID-19 case numbers, are factors in his decision.
“Vaccinations are the way out of this pandemic, and getting the shot is the right thing to do for your family, for your friends and neighbors, and for everyone,” the governor said.
Spectators at indoor and outdoor recreational sporting events can also increase to 50%.
Northam also said he’s hopeful to announce even more rollbacks in June.
“I’m optimistic that we will be able to take more steps in June. We’re aiming to significantly ramp up vaccinations even further and aim to reduce mitigation measures in June, hopefully, all the way,” he said.
