DMV Select office coming to Scottsville soon

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new DMV Select office is coming to the town of Scottsville soon.
It will go inside the town hall and provide basic services to save folks the trip to the bigger DMV location. The town will renovate to make room for it and also expand its staff to run it.
“We’ve tried to be creative here in Scottsville, thinking about how we can be more helpful to our community,” Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless said. “As we reopen, we think about how to revitalize our Main Street and bring more people to our historic downtown.”
The DMV Select is set to open August 16 for now.
