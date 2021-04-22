Charlottesville Sheriff’s Office warns about a phone scam going around

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you get an unsolicited phone call from the Charlottesville Sheriff’s Office claiming to have a complaint against you, chances are it’s a scam.
The sheriff’s office says the person on the phone claims there are outstanding charges, and then asks for a credit card and social security number.
As always, law enforcement says to not give out any personal information to these crooks.
“We will never ask for any credit card numbers, bank routing numbers. We don’t ask for financial information. Typically, we don’t call anyone. We show up to serve papers, or we have that in-person contact,” Charlottesville Sheriff James Brown said.
It’s also good to let the sheriff’s office know if you get one of these bogus calls right away.
“If it’s actually your bank or credit card company or something of that nature, you can just call them. You can call them using the numbers that you know that are legitimate and confirm whether or not they’re trying to contact you regarding something wrong with your accounts,” the sheriff said.
