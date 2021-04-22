CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work and school day is getting off to cold start. Westerly winds are expected to make temperatures feel even colder. Sunny and near seasonal Friday. Meanwhile, a developing system over the Rockies is heading east. Clouds will begin to increase late Friday into Saturday. Periods of rain are expected Saturday. Sunshine & near seasonal temperatures return Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: " A Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Clearing & milder, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday; Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.