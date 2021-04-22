Breezy and cool

Warmer days ahead

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | April 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated April 22 at 12:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northwest breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s today. Clear skies tonight and light wind will allow temperatures to drop into 20s and 30s. Sunshine and a southwest wind will warm conditions into the 60s Friday. Meanwhile, a developing storm over the Rockies, will head east. Periods of rain can be expected Saturday. Up to an inch of rain will be possible. Clearing skies and milder temperatures are on tap Sunday. 70s and 80s next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: mid 50s

Tonight: " A Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Sunday: Clearing, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

