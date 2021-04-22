Breezy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northwest breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s today. Clear skies tonight and light wind will allow temperatures to drop into 20s and 30s. Sunshine and a southwest wind will warm conditions into the 60s Friday. Meanwhile, a developing storm over the Rockies, will head east. Periods of rain can be expected Saturday. Up to an inch of rain will be possible. Clearing skies and milder temperatures are on tap Sunday. 70s and 80s next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: mid 50s
Tonight: " A Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50
Sunday: Clearing, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
