Breezy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A northwest breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s today. Clear skies tonight and light wind will allow temperatures to drop into 20s and 30s. Sunshine and a southwest wind will warm conditions into the 60s Friday. Meanwhile, a developing storm over the Rockies, will head east. Periods of rain can be expected Saturday. Up to an inch of rain will be possible. Clearing skies and milder temperatures are on tap Sunday. 70s and 80s next week. Have a great and safe day !