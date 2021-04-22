Another COLD April Night - FREEZE Warning Active. Cool Friday, Less Wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another COLD April night ahead, with lows Friday morning ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s for many locations. A Freeze Warning is posted for the region. Take steps to protect tender vegetation.
Daytime highs in the 60s Friday, less wind and dry.
This weekend, the next storm system will approach and impact the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing a better opportunity for widespread soaking rain. The timing is most likely by Saturday afternoon into very early Sunday morning. Clearing skies expected during the day with highs in the 60s and a warming trend into much of next week.
Tonight: Clearing and cold. Lighter wind. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Freeze Warning in effect. Freeze and frost conditions.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Less wind. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing mainly by PM and evening. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Early AM showers, then clearing. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows near 60.
Thursday: Variable clouds, warm. Scattered showers. Highs upper 70s to near 80.
