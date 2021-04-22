Albemarle County requests $1 million dollar grant for Southwood Redevelopment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is seeking funding to help develop the first phase of Habitat for Humanity’s Southwood Redevelopment.
After years of planning, physical work is now progressing on the first phase of the Southwood Redevelopment. Albemarle County is seeking funding to in the form of a $1 million Community Development Block Grant.
Community Development Block Grants are typically earmarked for this kind of work. It’s just one part of a larger grant package the county is assembling, which makes up nearly half of its $6.8 million pledged to support the project.
“Southwood really is it’s a priority project for Albemarle County,” Housing Principal Planner Stacy Pethia explained. “The community represents the largest concentration of low-income housing and poor-quality housing in the county, and also one of the largest Hispanic, Latinx communities in county. So we were very excited to become partners with this.”
The funds will see a variety of uses from constructing houses and providing down payment assistance, to covering the cost of connecting water and sewer lines and pouring the foundations.
The county is holding a public comment period on the potential grants as required. That will stay open until Tuesday, May 4.
