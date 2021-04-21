Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As high pressure fades to our east, an approaching cold front will advance across the region later today. While only a few isolated showers can be expected, a gusty wind and colder temperatures will be more of a reality. The National weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Shenandoah Valley tonight. By Friday, conditions begin to warm into the 60s. Meanwhile, a developing system to our southwest will bring a better chance for widespread rain Saturday. Clearing skies and near seasonal conditions by Sunday, 70s by early next week. Have a great and safe day ! Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower & gusty wind, High: low 60s
Tonight: : “ A Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Clearing & seasonal, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s