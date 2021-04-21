Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As high pressure fades to our east, an approaching cold front will advance across the region later today. While only a few isolated showers can be expected, a gusty wind and colder temperatures will be more of a reality. The National weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the Shenandoah Valley tonight. By Friday, conditions begin to warm into the 60s. Meanwhile, a developing system to our southwest will bring a better chance for widespread rain Saturday. Clearing skies and near seasonal conditions by Sunday, 70s by early next week. Have a great and safe day ! Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved