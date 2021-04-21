Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is advancing across the area. A few isolated downpours have moved east. Meanwhile, the wind has increased and temperatures will begin to fall. A Freeze Warning is in affect for the Shenandoah Valley tonight. Skies will partially clear Thursday, before temperatures rise Friday. Our next chance for any widespread rain will be Saturday. Conditions will warm into the 70s by early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clouds & sun, isolated shower, windy, High: 60s & falling
Tonight: " A Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Clearing skies, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.