Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is advancing across the area. A few isolated downpours have moved east. Meanwhile, the wind has increased and temperatures will begin to fall. A Freeze Warning is in affect for the Shenandoah Valley tonight. Skies will partially clear Thursday, before temperatures rise Friday. Our next chance for any widespread rain will be Saturday. Conditions will warm into the 70s by early next week. Have a great and safe day !