Tracking a cold front

Isolated shower, gusty wind and colder

By David Rogers | April 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is advancing across the area. A few isolated downpours have moved east. Meanwhile, the wind has increased and temperatures will begin to fall. A Freeze Warning is in affect for the Shenandoah Valley tonight. Skies will partially clear Thursday, before temperatures rise Friday. Our next chance for any widespread rain will be Saturday. Conditions will warm into the 70s by early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds & sun, isolated shower, windy, High: 60s & falling

Tonight: " A Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 30s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Clearing skies, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

