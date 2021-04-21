Suspect transported to hospital after officer-involved shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania County.
At approximately 3:18 a.m. on April 21, a Spotsylvania Deputy responded to a domestic disturbance in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road.
During the investigation, a deputy encountered an adult male. During the course of that encounter, the deputy discharged his service weapon and the male suspect was struck.
The suspect is currently being treated at a local hospital.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Police Shooting Investigation Team is investigating the incident.
