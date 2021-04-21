Silent protest held at Court Square in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even though Derek Chauvin’s trial and conviction in the death of George Floyd serves as justice to some, there are still protests happening.
Activists from Charlottesville protested peacefully and silently at Court Square Park Wednesday. They say they gathered to keep people from forgetting about those that died due to police brutality.
They say the protest is silent to allow the issues they stand for to do all of the talking. Their signs cover a variety of different social justice issues.
The activists will continue to gather each Wednesday afternoon at Court Square Park from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Others are encouraged to join.
