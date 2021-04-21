Massive fire breaks out in Orange County

Smoke from the Orange County fire (Source: WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer | April 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 8:54 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A timber company is charred after a massive fire in Orange County broke out Tuesday afternoon. The fire near Locust Dale involved a sawmill.

Bert Roby, assistant chief for the Orange Volunteer Fire Department, says crews from as far as Culpeper County used 100,000 gallons of water from a hydrant. Approximately 50 firefighters and EMS personnel were on the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and there are no injuries reported.

