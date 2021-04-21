Massive fire breaks out in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A timber company is charred after a massive fire in Orange County broke out Tuesday afternoon. The fire near Locust Dale involved a sawmill.
Bert Roby, assistant chief for the Orange Volunteer Fire Department, says crews from as far as Culpeper County used 100,000 gallons of water from a hydrant. Approximately 50 firefighters and EMS personnel were on the scene.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and there are no injuries reported.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.