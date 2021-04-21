COLD April Nights and Cool Days for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COLD April night ahead, with lows Thursday morning in the low to mid 30s for many locations. The wind may prevent a frost, but still subfreezing temps expected for many. A Freeze Warning is posted for much of the region. Take steps to protect tender vegetation.
Cool 50s for high temperatures and breezy Thursday with sun and clouds. Another cold night with freeze and frost concerns for Friday morning. Daytime highs in the 60s Friday and dry.
This weekend, the next storm system will approach and impact the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing a better opportunity for widespread soaking rain. The timing is most likely by Saturday afternoon into very early Sunday morning. Clearing skies expected during the day with highs in the 60s and a warming trend into much of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, brisk and cold. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Freeze Warning in effect. Wind may limit frost.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, breezy and cool. Highs 50s. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s - Freeze and frost conditions.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing mainly by PM and evening. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Early AM showers, then clearing. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs near 80.
