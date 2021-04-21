Citizens warned to beware of scammers claiming to be Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office

ORANGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Citizens are being warned to beware of phone scammers pretending to be with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said the scammers are saying they are with the “Orange County Sheriff’s Department” and that the person has some type of fines, warrants or other monetary debt that needs to be paid.
“We are not a Sheriff’s Department; we are a Sheriff’s Office. The Orange Sheriff’s Office will not contact you asking for money under any circumstance! We do NOT collect money,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone who gets a call like this can contact the Orange Sheriff’s Office at the official number (540) 672-1200.
Do not provide money or personal identifying information to anyone claiming to be with the Orange Sheriff’s Department/Office.
