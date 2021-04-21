BRHD: Hold on to COVID-19 vaccination cards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’ve already gotten your second COVID- 19 vaccine dose, Blue Ridge Health District Public Information Officer Jason Elliott suggests holding on to it.
He says COVID-19 records will be available in the future, just like any other vaccine you may have. For now, it serves as the primary written record of vaccination.
Elliott recommends keeping it with important documents such as birth certificates, social security cards, and other medical records.
