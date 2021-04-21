Asylum-seeker staying at Charlottesville church receives stay from ICE

Chavalan’s lawyer, Alina Kilpatrick said in a statement: “ICE did the right thing granting this Stay. I have faith that President Biden will fix our broken immigration system, including how immigrants receive notice of their court dates. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has the legal duty to inform noncitizens of the date and time of their court hearings. Hopefully, the new administration will provide ICE/DHS with the resources they need to follow the law.”