What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a pleasant start. High pressure to the east, will provide a southwest breeze that will warm conditions into the 70s today. Meanwhile, a strong cold front will approach the region Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible, but the gusty wind and colder air will be more of a factor. Protect sensitive plants and vegetation, Wednesday and Thursday nights. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s. We will gradually begin to warm up by Friday. Soaking rain is expected later Saturday. Skies will clear by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !