VSP investigating fatal Culpeper Co. crash

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police says it is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Culpeper County Sunday, April 18.
Authorities say the crash happened along Route 29, near Beverly Ford Road, around 10 p.m. A 2011 Subaru Forester was going the wrong way on Rt. 29 when it crashed head-on with a 2004 Honda Pilot.
The driver of the Subaru, 32-year-old Michael K. Ratzenberger of Vienna, died at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Honda, 50-year-old Jose B. Hernandez Solis of Culpeper, also died at the scene.
Three passengers in the Honda - a 5-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman, and 47-year-old woman - all suffered serious injuries and were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment.
A fourth passenger in the Honda, a 5-year-old boy, also suffered serious injuries. He was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators say only the teenager was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.