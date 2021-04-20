Virginia Film Festival hosts virtual conversation with Oscar-nominated writer/director

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virtual Virginia Film Festival events continued on Tuesday, as the organization hosted a conversation with an Oscar nominee.
Travon Free, who wrote and directed the short film “Two Distant Strangers” spoke with University of Virginia’s Kevin McDonald, who leads the school’s diversity, equity, and inclusion department.
The film is a sort of Groundhog Day -- a repeat of an encounter between a Black man and a bad cop.
“What can I do to help my Black and brown friends in my life who’s going through these things to never have to be in the situation,” Free said about what he hopes people can learn from the film. “How can I help? What do I need to learn?”
Free said a message of the film is to show Black viewers that they are resilient, and will not lay down or give up.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.