Sunny, breezy and great !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east is responsible for the outstanding conditions today. We are tracking a strong cold front to our west. The front is expected to advance across the area Wednesday. Scattered showers will accompany the fast moving system, as our wind will become gusty. Colder air will begin to filter in by Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s. A gradual warming trend will begin by Friday. Another system will bring soaking rain to the region Saturday, with sunshine returning Sunday. Have a great and safe day !