Sunny, breezy and great !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east is responsible for the outstanding conditions today. We are tracking a strong cold front to our west. The front is expected to advance across the area Wednesday. Scattered showers will accompany the fast moving system, as our wind will become gusty. Colder air will begin to filter in by Wednesday night, dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s. A gradual warming trend will begin by Friday. Another system will bring soaking rain to the region Saturday, with sunshine returning Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Scattered showers & windy, High: mid 60s...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, soaking rain, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50
