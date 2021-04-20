Riverheads volleyball advances to title match; Albemarle falls in state semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Riverheads volleyball team clinched a spot in the Class 1 state championship match for the third year in a row, as the Gladiators defeated Middlesex 3-1 in the Final Four on Tuesday.
Riverheads will travel to face Auburn in the finals.
The Eagles beat the Gladiators in four sets to win the state title last season.
Albemarle lost in straight sets in the Class 5 state semifinals at Freedom on Tuesday.
The Patriots finish the season with a record of 14-1.
