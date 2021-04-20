Propane truck leak impacts traffic in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A portion of Dick Woods Road in Albemarle County is shut off to traffic due to a leak from a propane truck.
Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue, as well as county police responded to a call for a propane truck leak at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20.
The road is currently closed in both directions between Bloomfield and Ivy Depot.
There are no reported injuries.
Folks are advised to avoid the area, and there is no current estimate for when the road will reopen.
