Few Spotty Showers Wednesday. Windy and Turning Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the warmest day this week, get ready for the return of April Chills. An approaching cold front late tonight and into mid day Wednesday, will bring some scattered showers. While not much rain is expected, windy and much cooler conditions will follow behind the front by afternoon. Winds will likely gust over 30-40 mph Wednesday and temperatures falling. April chills for the late week, with frost and freeze concerns Thursday and Friday morning across the region. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains for Thursday morning, at this time. Highs on Thursday will hold in the cool 50s and remaining breezy. A sunny and dry Friday with temperatures climbing back up into the 60s.
This weekend, another storm system will approach and move across the region bringing a better opportunity for a soaking rain, from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild, spotty showers late. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Variable clouds, few spotty showers, windy and falling temps by PM. Highs 60s, falling into the 50s.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy brisk and cold. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Freeze concerns. Wind may limit frost.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, breezy and cool. Highs 50s. Lows low to mid 30s - Freeze and frost concerns.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing by PM and evening. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Mainly AM showers, then clearing. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s.
