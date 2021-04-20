Few Spotty Showers Wednesday. Windy and Turning Colder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the warmest day this week, get ready for the return of April Chills. An approaching cold front late tonight and into mid day Wednesday, will bring some scattered showers. While not much rain is expected, windy and much cooler conditions will follow behind the front by afternoon. Winds will likely gust over 30-40 mph Wednesday and temperatures falling. April chills for the late week, with frost and freeze concerns Thursday and Friday morning across the region. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains for Thursday morning, at this time. Highs on Thursday will hold in the cool 50s and remaining breezy. A sunny and dry Friday with temperatures climbing back up into the 60s.