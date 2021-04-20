Come As You Are Cville in the community all week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Come as you Are Cville is working to eliminate more barriers to giveaway events by setting up shop in different neighborhoods all week long.
The nonprofit group had been organizing clothing distribution events in area parks, but in order to reach people without transportation organizers are now going into low-income neighborhoods to reach more people.
Every day for the week of April 19, the group will be in a different neighborhood giving out clothing to anyone and everyone.
“I would just like to tell people if you are in need come on out,” founder Tristan Kabesa said. “If you know family in need, come on out. We have plenty. Bring bags, fill them up to the top and we will make sure that you get what you need.”
All of the clothes were donated through a partnership with Uplift Thrift Stores.
Distribution events will take place on:
- Tuesday April 20: Friendship Court 2:30 p.m.
- Wednesday April 21: Mallside Apartments 3:30 p.m.
- Thursday April 22: Hardy Drive 3:30 p.m.
- Friday April 23: 1st Street 3:30 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.